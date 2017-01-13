New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that defender Carl Jenkinson could leave the club "in the next two to three days".
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that defender Carl Jenkinson is in talks to leave the club.

The 24-year-old is thought to be in the final throes of agreeing a £3m deal to move across London to relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.

"It's a possibility that he will move, yes, in the next two to three days," Wenger told reporters at his Friday press conference. "I cannot can tell you much more because we have not come to any conclusion yet."

Asked if he was in the market to replace Jenkinson, Wenger replied: "We have still Mathieu Debuchy, we have Gabriel, we have [Hector] Bellerin. We are not short in this position, so that's why we allow one of the players to go out, because they have less opportunities to play."

Jenkinson has been with the Gunners for five-and-a-half years but has been restricted to just 38 Premier League appearances for the side during his time at the Emirates.

