Carl Jenkinson close to Crystal Palace switch?

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson is thought to be on the verge of sealing a £3m switch to Crystal Palace.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:53 UK

Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old has failed to nail down a regular place under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, having featured just five times this season and only 38 times in total in his five-and-a-half years with the Gunners.

According to The Sun, Eagles manager Sam Allardyce made enquiries about taking Jenkinson on loan until the end of the season but is now hopeful of securing his services on a permanent deal for a fee of around £3m.

Allardyce is already familiar with Jenkinson, having taken him on loan during the 2014-15 season when he was in charge of West Ham United.

Jenkinson joined Arsenal from Charlton Athletic in a £1m deal in 2011.

