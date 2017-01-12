New Transfer Talk header

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce denies reports that Christian Benteke will be sold this month.
The 26-year-old - a £30m summer signing from Liverpool - has scored eight times in 18 appearances for the Eagles this season, but reports have suggested that he could be moved on by new manager Allardyce this month in order to raise cash to bring in several targets.

"Unless the chairman knows any different from me, Christian Benteke is not for sale," Allardyce told reporters at a news conference this morning.

"Never say never but at the moment he is a Crystal Palace player. I am planning on him being here at the end of the window. He has a major part to play.

"My interest is in strengthening the defence, not the attack at this moment in time. When Wilfried Zaha comes back, and Bakary Sako, we have got good options on the front line. It is not a priority, but we need to secure more defensive players.

"We have got bids in for three or four players and will find out if they are successful later today."

Palace are currently 17th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

