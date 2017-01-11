New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sam Allardyce 'considering selling Christian Benteke to raise cash'

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly considering cashing in on Christian Benteke in order to fund his transfer spending.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 09:49 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly considering selling Christian Benteke in order to raise funds for further spending.

The Belgium international only joined the Eagles five months ago in a deal costing in the region of £30m after falling out of favour at Liverpool.

Since his arrival, the striker has netted eight times in 18 appearances, and he has now reportedly attracted interest from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

According to The Mirror, Allardyce is weighing up whether to cash in on Benteke so he can move for his own targets, which include Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp and Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady.

The report adds that Palace will look to recoup the entire amount that they paid for Benteke if they decide to sell in this transfer window.

The striker was bought by Alan Pardew, who was sacked as Palace manager on December 22.

New generic football image
Read Next:
PL trio 'interested in Porto striker'
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp, Robbie Brady, Alan Pardew, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Leicester City reject £9m Crystal Palace bid for Jeffrey Schlupp?
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Christian Benteke linked with Chinese Super League move
Allardyce 'considering selling Benteke'Sam Allardyce given 'bag of pasties'PL trio 'interested in Porto striker'Lee appointed Allardyce's assistantPalace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?
Palace, Newcastle 'lead race for Downing'Silva unwilling to offload Robert SnodgrassAllardyce: 'Palace may have to spend big'Palace linked with Hull winger SnodgrassCrystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version