Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly considering selling Christian Benteke in order to raise funds for further spending.

The Belgium international only joined the Eagles five months ago in a deal costing in the region of £30m after falling out of favour at Liverpool.

Since his arrival, the striker has netted eight times in 18 appearances, and he has now reportedly attracted interest from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

According to The Mirror, Allardyce is weighing up whether to cash in on Benteke so he can move for his own targets, which include Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp and Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady.

The report adds that Palace will look to recoup the entire amount that they paid for Benteke if they decide to sell in this transfer window.

The striker was bought by Alan Pardew, who was sacked as Palace manager on December 22.