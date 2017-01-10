Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is the latest player to be linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has become the latest player to be linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

The 26-year-old has revived his career since his summer switch to Selhurst Park, scoring eight goals in 18 Premier League games for a struggling Palace side so far this season.

Multiple Belgian media outlets are reporting that his form has caught the attention of several clubs in China, who are considering making the Eagles an offer during the January transfer window.

Benteke's compatriot Axel Witsel recently made the switch to the lucrative Chinese Super League, while Chelsea's Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG in a reported £60m earlier this month.

The pair joined the likes of Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Graziano Pelle and Jackson Martinez in choosing to ply their trade in China.