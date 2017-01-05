New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal considering bid for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira?

Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira (L) vies with Porto's forward Ricardo Pereira during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match on Decemnber 10, 2014
Arsenal are reportedly considering a bid for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira, who is currently on loan at Nice.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Porto defender Ricardo Pereira has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

Pereira is currently on loan at Nice, who he has helped to first position in the Ligue 1 table, and his performances in France are said to have alerted Arsene Wenger.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners boss is looking for long-term competition for Hector Bellerin and, with Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy out of the picture at the Emirates Stadium, Wenger is assessing potential targets.

That has led him to the 23-year-old Portugal international, who can also play on the wing and has featured 47 times for Nice.

Pereira is said to be valued at £20m by his parent club, despite failing to make much of an impact at Estadio do Dragao before his temporary switch to Nice.

Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
