Report: Arsenal to bid for Alvaro Morata

Álvaro Morata #21 of Real Madrid contorls the ball during the International Champions Cup match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 1, 2013
Arsenal reportedly plan to make an "irresistible offer" for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 08:37 UK

Arsenal are preparing a fresh bid for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this month, according to reports in the Spanish press.

The 24-year-old has been a long-term target for Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, who failed with a bid to sign him from Juventus last summer.

Morata eventually moved back to Madrid after the La Liga side exercised a €30m (£26.2m) buy-back clause in his contract and he has since gone on to make 26 appearances for Los Blancos as part of their remarkable 40-game unbeaten streak.

According to OK Diario, Wenger thinks that Morata would make a good partner for Olivier Giroud, who penned a new deal at the Emirates yesterday, and is preparing an "irresistible offer" for his services this month.

The Gunners would likely have to shatter the club-record £38.2m they paid for Mesut Ozil in order to land the Spaniard, who was reportedly subject of a rejected €75m (£65.5m) bid from Chelsea last year.

Morata has registered nine goals and five assists in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's side so far this season.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
