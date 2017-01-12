Karim Benzema scores in the last minute of stoppage time to extend Real Madrid's unbeaten streak in a 3-3 draw with Sevilla.

Real Madrid have extended their unbeaten run to 40 games after they came from 3-1 down to draw the second-leg of their Copa del Rey tie with Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos, who trailed 3-0 after the first-leg at the Bernabeu last week, started quickly with Sergio Escudero firing a shot from the left edge of area which Kiko Casilla punched away.

The Real stand-in keeper was on hand again minutes later to deny Joaquin Correa's low drive as Sevilla sought a way back into the tie.

However, Casilla was finally beaten on 10 minutes when Pablo Sarabia's cross was turned into his own net by a diving header from full-back Danilo.

Toni Kroos almost found an equaliser for Real before half time with a low shot, which flew narrowly wide of David Soria's goal.

However, Los Blancos were able to get back on terms within moments of the restart when Marco Asensio's lone run was capped off with a shot through Soria's legs.

Sevilla refused to give up and immediately retook the lead through Stevan Jovetic, who came on as a substitute before half time for a debut since joining from Inter Milan on loan.

Jorge Sampaoli's men then gave themselves brief hope of a dramatic comeback when Vicente Iborra's close-range gave them a 3-1 lead.

However, that hope was quickly extinguished when Sergio Ramos pulled another goal back from the penalty spot for the visitors after Matias Kranevitter's foul on Casemiro.

Real then managed to hold onto their long-standing unbeaten run when Benzema, on a late substitute, managed to weave his way through the Sevilla defence before beating Soria with the last kick of the game.

The two sides do battle again in La Liga on Sunday.