Mesut Ozil back for Swansea City trip

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Mesut Ozil will return to the fold for Saturday's trip to Swansea City.
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil will return to the fold for the Gunners' trip to Swansea City on Saturday, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The German has been absent for the last three games with illness but has been deemed fit enough to feature against the Premier League strugglers.

Alexis Sanchez is expected to return to the starting XI up front, with Danny Welbeck likely to be back on the bench after making an appearance during the FA Cup win over Preston North End last weekend.

Wenger also revealed that right-back Hector Bellerin and Francis Coquelin are "not far out" from a return to the first team and could be in line to feature for the visit of Burnley on January 22.

Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee for the side.

Swansea player Neil Taylor in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
