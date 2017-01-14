Mesut Ozil back for Swansea City trip

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Mesut Ozil will return to the fold for Saturday's trip to Swansea City.

The German has been absent for the last three games with illness but has been deemed fit enough to feature against the Premier League strugglers.

Alexis Sanchez is expected to return to the starting XI up front, with Danny Welbeck likely to be back on the bench after making an appearance during the FA Cup win over Preston North End last weekend.

Wenger also revealed that right-back Hector Bellerin and Francis Coquelin are "not far out" from a return to the first team and could be in line to feature for the visit of Burnley on January 22.

Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee for the side.