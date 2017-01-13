New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Lionel Messi's ongoing contract discussions with Barcelona.
The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Catalan outfit, but his current deal runs out in 2018 and talks over an extension have so far been unsuccessful.

Barcelona have agreed new deals with Messi's striking partners Luis Suarez and Neymar already this season, but chief executive Oscar Grau warned that the club must also use "common sense" when trying to come to terms with Messi.

Sky Sports News reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still expected to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Spanish champions, but that United, City and Chelsea have made their interest known to the player should he consider leaving the Camp Nou.

Messi has scored a staggering 479 goals in 554 appearances for Barcelona, helping the club to 29 trophies including eight league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
