Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid attacker Nico Gaitan.

The 28-year-old joined Atletico from Benfica last summer, with the Spanish champions believed to have paid in excess of £20m to bring the Argentina international to La Liga.

Gaitan has largely struggled to settle in Madrid, however, starting just three league matches under Diego Simeone.

According to AS, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a keen admirer of the attacker's talents and will press ahead with a move for Gaitan if Atletico decide to cut their losses on a player that was once strongly linked with Manchester United.

Gaitan netted 11 times in 37 appearances for Benfica during the 2015-16 campaign.