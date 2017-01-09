Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez's contract situation at the Emirates.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international's future has been a constant talking point in the last few months due to his failure to agree a new contract with the Gunners.

The ongoing saga is believed to have attracted the attention of other clubs, including French giants Paris Saint-Germain and the big spenders in the Chinese Super League.

Now, according to Don Balon, Atletico have entered the mix, selecting Sanchez as a possible replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who has been linked with an exit from the Spanish club.

Sanchez has scored 42 Premier League goals since his switch to Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014.