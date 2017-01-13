New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte: 'John Terry going nowhere in January'

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that John Terry will not be leaving the club this month amid reported interest from Bournemouth.
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 15:59 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that John Terry will not be leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Terry has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this season, making just four Premier League starts under Conte, the most recent of which came in September.

The 36-year-old's lack of game time saw him linked with a loan move to Bournemouth, but Conte stressed the importance of the club captain to his squad even when he doesn't make it onto the field.

"John is an important player for me, if he plays or he doesn't play," he told reporters.

"This squad needs him. He's a great player, but also a great man and for me it's fantastic to have a person like him to help me in my first season at Chelsea.

"For this reason, I repeat, John stays with us, is our player, is in my squad. And when I see the situation and I want and he deserves to play, he'll play."

Chelsea will face champions Leicester City on Saturday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'
