Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that it took him just three months to "conquer England" following his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 13:05 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that it took him just three months to "conquer England" following his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old has scored 18 goals across all competitions since moving to Old Trafford, including 13 in the Premier League, putting him behind only Chelsea's Diego Costa in the scoring charts.

However, Ibrahimovic insists that he is focusing on helping the club to the Premier League title rather than chasing individual awards, and believes that they will be in a position to pounce on any mistakes made by those above them in the table.

"I'm chasing the head trophy - the Premier League. That is my aim. The individual things come as part of the main objective because that is like a bonus for every individual player. If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well. I try to help the team and try to do what I'm best at - scoring goals, playing good and creating chances for my teammates. As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team," he told the club's official website.

"The same thing with them, they help me the way they can for the team. I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. I conquered England - it took three months. I said from the beginning - slowly, slowly, we will get better and everything was about the click. We needed to click as a team. Now you see the identity of the team.

"The last one-and-a-half months have shown the right way. The gap has been bigger but now it's better, so we are closer to that now. We wait for the other teams to have their dips, to make their mistakes, and we will be there."

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

