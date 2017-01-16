New Transfer Talk header

Ashley Young latest player linked with move to Chinese club

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
A report claims that Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng are to offer midfielder Ashley Young a lucrative £10m-a-year deal to leave Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Monday, January 16, 2017 at 12:57 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young has been offered £10m a year in wages by Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, according to a report.

The Far East outfit are said to be hoping to land an established Premier League player and are preparing a lucrative offer to keep the Englishman in place for the remainder of his career.

Young has been used just 10 times in the Premier League for United this term, leading to suggestions that West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and former club Watford have all shown an interest in signing him this month.

It is claimed by The Sun that the Red Devils have so far rejected all enquiries, but that could be about to change if Luneng - managed by former Fulham boss Felix Magath - table an offer of their own.

Luneng. who finished 14th in the top flight of Chinese football last season, already have Italy international and former Southampton forward Graziano Pelle on their books.

Report: Six PL clubs want Ashley Young
