Southampton are reportedly willing to spend £17m in order to complete the signing of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

Southampton have reportedly decided to follow through with their initial interest in Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

Last month, it was reported that the Saints had joined a number of Premier League clubs in chasing the 25-year-old, who has made just 19 Serie A starts since signing for the Italian giants in January 2015.

According to The Mirror, Southampton boss Claude Puel is willing to spend as much as £17m for the forward, who has three goals to his name during the current campaign.

Since the departure of Graziano Pelle, only Charlie Austin has contributed goals on a regular basis, but with the club's top goalscorer missing until the final weeks of the season, Puel is said to be keen on strengthening in the final third.

Southampton have scored just 19 goals from 20 top-flight fixtures this season.