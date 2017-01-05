New Transfer Talk header

Southampton willing to spend big on Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini?

Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
Southampton are reportedly willing to spend £17m in order to complete the signing of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Southampton have reportedly decided to follow through with their initial interest in Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

Last month, it was reported that the Saints had joined a number of Premier League clubs in chasing the 25-year-old, who has made just 19 Serie A starts since signing for the Italian giants in January 2015.

According to The Mirror, Southampton boss Claude Puel is willing to spend as much as £17m for the forward, who has three goals to his name during the current campaign.

Since the departure of Graziano Pelle, only Charlie Austin has contributed goals on a regular basis, but with the club's top goalscorer missing until the final weeks of the season, Puel is said to be keen on strengthening in the final third.

Southampton have scored just 19 goals from 20 top-flight fixtures this season.

Report: Four PL clubs chase Gabbiadini
 Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'consider Shane Long swoop'
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Difficult to accept Everton defeat'
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia?
 Etienne Capoue of Watford controls the ball against Bournemouth at Vicarage Road on February 27, 2016
Walter Mazzarri compares Etienne Capoue to Marek Hamsik
