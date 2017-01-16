Former Republic of Ireland forward Robbie Keane is looking into a move to Championship outfit Preston North End, according to reports.

Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane has been linked with a move to Championship outfit Preston North End.

A host of clubs are thought to be interested in the 36-year-old, who left Los Angeles Galaxy in November after spending five years in the MLS.

Keane has suggested that he is not thinking about retirement just yet, and the Birmingham Mail believes that Deepdale could be his next port of call.

The striker has scored 317 goals for a host of teams including Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Celtic in a professional career that has spanned 20 years and counting.