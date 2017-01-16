New Transfer Talk header

Report: Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane on Preston North End radar

Robbie Keane of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring Ireland's 3rd goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Algarve on September 4, 2015 in Faro, Portugal.
Former Republic of Ireland forward Robbie Keane is looking into a move to Championship outfit Preston North End, according to reports.
Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane has been linked with a move to Championship outfit Preston North End.

A host of clubs are thought to be interested in the 36-year-old, who left Los Angeles Galaxy in November after spending five years in the MLS.

Keane has suggested that he is not thinking about retirement just yet, and the Birmingham Mail believes that Deepdale could be his next port of call.

The striker has scored 317 goals for a host of teams including Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Celtic in a professional career that has spanned 20 years and counting.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version