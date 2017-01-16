New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea hoping to replace Diego Costa with Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Chelsea are hoping to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as a replacement for Diego Costa, according to reports.
Chelsea have made plans to try and sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has started only 10 games for Los Blancos this season and is facing increased competition for a spot in the squad from academy graduate Mariano.

With Diego Costa's future at Stamford Bridge said to be in doubt, the Evening Standard claims that Chelsea are hoping to make Morata their new first-choice forward.

The Blues are reportedly determined to keep Costa until the summer at least, which is when they will potentially look to make a move for the former Juventus frontman.

Morata is also said to be on the radar of fellow Premier League title challengers Arsenal.

