Crystal Palace 'meet with Vicente Iborra representatives'

Sevilla's midfielder Iborra celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match RC Deportivo de la Coruna vs Sevilla FC at the Municipal de Riazor stadium in La Coruna on December 5, 2015. The match ended with a 1-1 draw.
A report claims that Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra is close to agreeing a £12m move to Crystal Palace, six months after a proposed move to Sunderland fell through.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to bring Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra to the club and have already discussed a £12m move with the player's representatives.

The Eagles are hoping to strengthen their squad all over in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window, as they are currently just one point above the Premier League relegation zone following one win in their last 15.

According to The Sun, manager Sam Allardyce has targeted Sevilla ace Iborra to strengthen his side, with a lucrative contract being offered to tempt him away from Andalusia this month.

Iborra has featured 14 times for the Europa League experts this term, including in the 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Sunday, but he is said to be keen on moving to English football after seeing a proposed switch to Sunderland break down last summer.

Palace are also close to landing Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson, who is thought to be valued at around £3m by the Gunners.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Allardyce confirms Jenkinson agreement
