Newcastle United are one of a number of sides to have been snubbed by Liverpool in their loan approach for young winger Sheyi Ojo, a report claims.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly intends to keep hold of Sheyi Ojo for the remainder of the season and will therefore block any bids for the young winger.

A number of clubs have supposedly shown an interest in the 19-year-old, who was handed his first appearance of the season in last week's goalless FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle.

Championship pacesetters Newcastle United were among those to have targeted a January loan move for Ojo, according to the Liverpool Echo, but Klopp is reluctant to offload him due to his side's increased workload.

Liverpool are still competing in three competitions and Ojo, who missed the first half of the campaign with a back injury, could feature more prominently in the cup competitions.