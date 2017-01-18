Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane says that he is currently assessing a number of offers before deciding on the next move of his playing career.

The former Republic of Ireland skipper is a free agent after leaving Los Angeles Galaxy, and reports have linked him with a switch to either the A-League or the Chinese Super League.

However, Championship side Preston North End are the favourites to sign Keane and while he has claimed that a bid from either Leeds United or Wolverhampton Wanderers - two of his former clubs - is not on the table, he has acknowledged that he is in high demand at the second tier.

The 36-year-old told TalkSPORT: "I'm keeping well, training hard at the moment. So watch this space and see what happens. I've got a few offers from England and abroad. I had to knock back a couple. Maybe a little too far away.

"There's been a few offers from the Championship and a few other sniffs here and there, but I can't really comment too much."

"I've got a few offers on the table at the moment, I've had a lot of people asking me to come back to Leeds, Wolves and so on. Great clubs obviously I've played for, but you can't go somewhere you've not been offered."

Keane's last appearance in English football came during a loan spell with Aston Villa in the first two months of 2012.