West Ham United are hoping to tie Michail Antonio down to a new long-term deal following rumoured interest from Chelsea, while Scott Hogan could also be close to joining.

Michail Antonio has reportedly been offered a five-and-a-half-year contract at West Ham United worth £70,000 a week to fend off interest from Premier League rivals.

The 26-year-old has been one of the stars of the season in the English top flight, despite the Hammers' largely disappointing first campaign at the London Stadium.

Antonio, who made the move to East London from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for a fee of £7m, has scored eight goals already this term and earned a call-up to the senior England squad towards the end of last year.

According to The Guardian, a new and improved contract - doubling his current weekly wage - has now been offered to the versatile wideman following rumoured interest from Chelsea.

As well as top scoring for United in the Premier League this season, Antonio has also registered three assists, each of which came in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

The same report suggests that Scott Hogan is close to finalising his move to West Ham from Brentford, meanwhile, following a dispute between the two clubs over add-ons written into his contract.