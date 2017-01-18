Reading confirm the signing of defender Tiago Ilori from Liverpool on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The London-born defender, who represents Portugal at international level, has joined the Royals for a reported fee of £3.75m.

The 23-year-old has spent the last four years at Liverpool following a switch from Sporting Lisbon in 2013, but he struggled to make his mark, featuring just three times.

After confirming the transfer, Reading manager Jaap Stam told the club's official website: "Tiago is the type of defender a lot of people like - his technical skill, passing ability, pace, quality and physique. We always want players with those attributes within our squad.

"In this league, with all the games we need to play, you never know what's going to happen with injuries and suspensions, so it's also important we have options and the chance to rotate.

"And looking to the future, you need to seize the opportunity when players like Tiago are available, so we're very happy that he will be joining us at Reading."

Chief executive Nigel Howe added: "I am delighted to welcome Tiago, a very promising young centre-back, to Reading Football Club. A player with La Liga, Ligue 1 and Primeira Liga experience who comes to us from a club of Liverpool's pedigree, I am confident he will be a very good addition to the squad and become an even better player under the guidance of Jaap Stam."

During his time at Liverpool, Ilori had loan spells at Granada, Bordeaux and Aston Villa.