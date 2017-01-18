New Transfer Talk header

Middlesbrough complete permanent signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough complete the permanent signing of Chelsea striker and former Riverside loanee Patrick Bamford on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 18:09 UK

Middlesbrough have completed the permanent signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old returns to the Riverside Stadium, where he spent the 2014-15 season on loan from the Blues.

He began this season on loan at Burnley but was recalled by Chelsea on Saturday, having made six Premier League appearances without scoring.

Bamford enjoyed the most successful spell of his career to date at Boro, scoring 19 goals and earning a place in the Championship team of the Year as the club reached the playoff final at Wembley.

He leaves Chelsea without a single appearance for the senior side and is Aitor Karanka's second January signing following the arrival of Rudy Gestede.

Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
