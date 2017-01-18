New Transfer Talk header

Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil unlikely to sign for Everton?

Ishak Belfodil of Inter during the Serie A match between Calcio Catania and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Angelo Massimino on September 1, 2013
Everton's move for Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil has reportedly stalled over 'financial complications'.
Reporter

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Ishak Belfodil has reportedly seen his proposed move to Everton hit problems due to 'financial complications'.

It had been expected that the Algerian forward would complete a transfer to Merseyside for a reported fee of £10.4m, but it appears that the deal may now be scrapped.

According to BBC Sport, negotiations have come to a halt and there it is now considered doubtful that the move will be finalised.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman allegedly has a war-chest of £50m for the January transfer window, and he has already spent over half of that to complete the signings of Morgan Schneiderlin and Ademola Lookman.

Belfodil - who can count Inter Milan and Parma among his previous clubs - had expected to be the next man through the door at Goodison Park until this latest development.

He has scored nine goals in 19 appearances this season, including three in the Europa League.

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
