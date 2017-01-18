Birmingham City complete the signing of Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue on a three-and-a-half-year deal

Middlesbrough defender Emilio Nsue has completed a permanent move to Birmingham City.

The Equatorial Guinea international has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at St Andrew's for an estimated £1m fee with add-ons.

Nsue has been with Boro since 2014 after joining from Mallorca, but has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium since their promotion to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old leaves the Teesside outfit after making 80 appearances, and will wear the number 2 shirt at Gianfranco Zola's Championship side.