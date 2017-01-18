Celtic confirm that Mikael Lustig has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at the club until at least May 2019.

The Swede, who joined the Hoops from Norwegian side Rosenborg in 2012, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Lustig's new deal was confirmed on Celtic's official website, the club saying that they were "delighted" to have secured the signature of an "integral part of the team's success over the past few seasons."

The 30-year-old has won four league titles, two League Cups and the 2013 Scottish Cup during his time with the Hoops and is on course to add to that haul this season with Celtic 19 points clear at the top.