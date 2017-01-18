New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mikael Lustig pens Celtic extension until 2019

Mikael Lustig of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between AC Milan and Celtic at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 18, 2013
© Getty Images
Celtic confirm that Mikael Lustig has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at the club until at least May 2019.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 18:23 UK

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until May 2019.

The Swede, who joined the Hoops from Norwegian side Rosenborg in 2012, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Lustig's new deal was confirmed on Celtic's official website, the club saying that they were "delighted" to have secured the signature of an "integral part of the team's success over the past few seasons."

The 30-year-old has won four league titles, two League Cups and the 2013 Scottish Cup during his time with the Hoops and is on course to add to that haul this season with Celtic 19 points clear at the top.

A general view of the ground ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015
Read Next:
Celtic sign Ivorian youngster Eboue
>
View our homepages for Mikael Lustig, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Mikael Lustig of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between AC Milan and Celtic at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 18, 2013
Mikael Lustig pens Celtic extension until 2019
 Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Manchester United 'tracking Celtic's Kieran Tierney'
 Fraser Aird of Rangers tackles Emilio Izaguirre of Celtic during the Scottish League Cup Semi-Final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park on February 1, 2015
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday chasing Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre?
Celtic sign Ivorian youngster EboueCeltic to offer coaching role to ToureBruce confirms Villa Lansbury approachDavies: 'Dembele worth more than £20m'Celtic to reject West Ham's Dembele approach?
Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic'Latest team news: Hamilton vs. CelticReport: Liverpool, City in Dembele battleCeltic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'
> Celtic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic20191054144058
2RangersRangers2111642821739
3Aberdeen20114535191637
4Hearts2187638261231
5St Johnstone207762524128
6Ross County215882336-1323
7Partick Thistle215792429-522
8Dundee2164112128-722
9Motherwell205692533-821
10Kilmarnock214891635-1920
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2121182131-1017
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2137112640-1416
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand