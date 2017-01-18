New Transfer Talk header

Christian Benteke: 'I am staying at Crystal Palace'

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Striker Christian Benteke laughs off speculation linking him with a January exit from Crystal Palace.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 13:55 UK

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has said that he is "very happy" at the club and has no plans to leave Selhurst Park.

Since the start of the January transfer window, Benteke has been linked with a lucrative switch to the Chinese Premier League, despite only signing for the Eagles during the summer.

However, the Belgian international - who has scored eight goals in the Premier League this season - has rejected reports suggesting that he could leave English football in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old is quoted by the London Evening Standard as saying: "No. I am very happy here and I want to fight to help the team to move up the table. We deserve it with the players that we have got. Now we have to show it on the pitch.

"It makes me laugh. I am used to (speculation about my future) since I am in England. Now it is maybe two or three years in a row they talk about 'Christian is going to leave'."

On Tuesday night, two goals from Benteke helped Palace secure a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
