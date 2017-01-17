Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that he is "concerned about bigger things than the FA Cup" ahead of his side's third-round replay with Bolton Wanderers.

Allardyce is still looking for his first win in charge of the Eagles and will welcome Bolton to Selhurst Park tomorrow night having been held to a goalless draw by his former club in the original tie.

However, the former England boss has seemingly confirmed that he will once again name a weakened but experienced side for the match due to the competition being down his list in terms of priorities.

"The team that starts will have only one player that hasn't played regularly in the first team but has been out on loan recently. The rest have plenty of Premier League experience; hopefully they'll go one better than they did at Bolton," he told reporters.

"At this stage of the year we're concerned about bigger things than the FA Cup. When you're in the position we're in, struggling in the wrong parts of the table, and the window's open, the FA Cup is one of your lesser priorities. (But) it's also a very, very good opportunity for squad players to play.

"The team have lost what it used to be (under Tony Pulis). For whatever reason the identity of the team, in the way it is playing, has changed. It was all about how good they were by using the possession that they had, which was far less than the opposition, but was so effective that they ended up winning football matches. We have lost that identity that we need to try and bring back. (And) we need a bit more pace."

Palace currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.