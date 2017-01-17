Sam Allardyce "scared" of relegation

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce admits that he is "scared" by the prospect of being relegated from the Premier League.

The 62-year-old has a record of never being relegated from the top flight, having kept the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and most recently Sunderland safe from the drop in the past.

Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew as Eagles boss over Christmas but is still looking for his first win as manager after five attempts, with a 3-0 defeat to the Hammers on Saturday leaving his side just out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

"I am scared that we won't succeed, yes. Definitely," Allardyce told reporters. "Because the last thing I want is to say I've come here and I've not been able to save Crystal Palace with a track record which has never had that blemish on it, since I've been in the Premier League. I don't want that.

"Believe you me, it's a hard task to take on, but I'm willing to go at it and use all my experience I have gained in the past to say to the players, 'Look, I've been here before, this is what we need to do, if you listen to it and you put it in place as quickly as you possibly can, it will help you'.

"I am saying it will give them a better chance. I am good at doing that because with my track record I've proven that."

Allardyce's men next take on Bolton Wanderers in an FA Cup replay tonight, before league action resumes when Everton visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.