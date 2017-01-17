Sam Allardyce "scared" of relegation

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce admits that he is "scared" by the prospect of being relegated from the Premier League.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he is "scared" by the prospect of being relegated this season.

The 62-year-old has a record of never being relegated from the top flight, having kept the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and most recently Sunderland safe from the drop in the past.

Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew as Eagles boss over Christmas but is still looking for his first win as manager after five attempts, with a 3-0 defeat to the Hammers on Saturday leaving his side just out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

"I am scared that we won't succeed, yes. Definitely," Allardyce told reporters. "Because the last thing I want is to say I've come here and I've not been able to save Crystal Palace with a track record which has never had that blemish on it, since I've been in the Premier League. I don't want that.

"Believe you me, it's a hard task to take on, but I'm willing to go at it and use all my experience I have gained in the past to say to the players, 'Look, I've been here before, this is what we need to do, if you listen to it and you put it in place as quickly as you possibly can, it will help you'.

"I am saying it will give them a better chance. I am good at doing that because with my track record I've proven that."

Allardyce's men next take on Bolton Wanderers in an FA Cup replay tonight, before league action resumes when Everton visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Read Next:
Allardyce confirms Jenkinson agreement
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
Sam Allardyce "scared" of relegation
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce confirms Carl Jenkinson agreement with Arsenal
 Sevilla's midfielder Iborra celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match RC Deportivo de la Coruna vs Sevilla FC at the Municipal de Riazor stadium in La Coruna on December 5, 2015. The match ended with a 1-1 draw.
Crystal Palace 'meet with Vicente Iborra representatives'
Allardyce: 'FA Cup is not our priority'Bolasie: 'England may rue missing out on Zaha'Allardyce slams Palace's "basic errors"Result: West Ham return to winning waysTeam News: Bilic makes three changes for Palace test
Evra remains undecided on Juventus futureLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesPalace complete deal for Jeffrey SchluppSunderland reject Palace bid for Van Aanholt
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version