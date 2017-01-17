Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce eyes a first Premier League win in charge of the club after breaking his duck with an FA Cup triumph over Bolton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has talked up the importance of picking up his first league win in charge of the club after breaking his duck against Bolton Wanderers this evening.

A quickfire second-half brace from Christian Benteke saw the Eagles come from behind to beat Allardyce's former club at Selhurst Park, setting up an FA Cup fourth round showdown with Manchester City later this month.

However, Allardyce was keen to quickly refocus on Saturday's match against Everton, with Palace currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

"Two quality goals won it for us in the end. Three very good goals in this game today. When I saw Bolton's worldie go in I thought: how many more of these are we going to concede? Giroud, Carroll, Henry. We were comfortable without penetrating Bolton enough, even before the first goal. That was frustrating for me. It's still a weakness," he told reporters.

"It's nice to get through. And of course when City come in a couple of weeks it will be nice to play that game, but it's all about Everton now. Wins grow confidence. There's no doubt about that. How much confidence we get from this will show on Saturday. I need the players to play better, to hit top form and help us get out of the position we are in. That comes from believing in your ability.

"There were two great goals today [from Benteke]. Two very good goals, brought us level and then the victory. Disappointingly for me that big win should have come against Watford. Look how costly that was, a big two points dropped. I'd like to get a first win in the Premier League now. I like to win every game."

Palace have won just one of their last 15 Premier League outings stretching back to September.