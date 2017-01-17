Jan 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2-1
BoltonBolton Wanderers
Benteke (68', 77')
Ledley (31')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Henry (47')
Thorpe (37'), Wilson (54')

Sam Allardyce eyes first league win after breaking Crystal Palace duck

Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce eyes a first Premier League win in charge of the club after breaking his duck with an FA Cup triumph over Bolton Wanderers.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 22:27 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has talked up the importance of picking up his first league win in charge of the club after breaking his duck against Bolton Wanderers this evening.

A quickfire second-half brace from Christian Benteke saw the Eagles come from behind to beat Allardyce's former club at Selhurst Park, setting up an FA Cup fourth round showdown with Manchester City later this month.

However, Allardyce was keen to quickly refocus on Saturday's match against Everton, with Palace currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

"Two quality goals won it for us in the end. Three very good goals in this game today. When I saw Bolton's worldie go in I thought: how many more of these are we going to concede? Giroud, Carroll, Henry. We were comfortable without penetrating Bolton enough, even before the first goal. That was frustrating for me. It's still a weakness," he told reporters.

"It's nice to get through. And of course when City come in a couple of weeks it will be nice to play that game, but it's all about Everton now. Wins grow confidence. There's no doubt about that. How much confidence we get from this will show on Saturday. I need the players to play better, to hit top form and help us get out of the position we are in. That comes from believing in your ability.

"There were two great goals today [from Benteke]. Two very good goals, brought us level and then the victory. Disappointingly for me that big win should have come against Watford. Look how costly that was, a big two points dropped. I'd like to get a first win in the Premier League now. I like to win every game."

Palace have won just one of their last 15 Premier League outings stretching back to September.

Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Read Next:
Allardyce: 'FA Cup is not our priority'
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Christian Benteke, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Sam Allardyce eyes first league win after breaking Crystal Palace duck
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Sam Allardyce confirms Carl Jenkinson agreement with Arsenal
 Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
Sam Allardyce "scared" of relegation
Allardyce: 'FA Cup is not our priority'Palace 'meet with Iborra representatives'Bolasie: 'England may rue missing out on Zaha'Allardyce slams Palace's "basic errors"Result: West Ham return to winning ways
Team News: Bilic makes three changes for Palace testEvra remains undecided on Juventus futureLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesPalace complete deal for Jeffrey Schlupp
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version