General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Eriksen: 'Spurs close to achieving aim of becoming best'

Eriksen: 'Spurs close to achieving aim'
Christian Eriksen hails manager Mauricio Pochettino for 'showing complete faith' in his playing squad and turning Tottenham Hotspur into a real force.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 14:18 UK

Christian Eriksen has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are "closer than ever before" to achieving their aim of becoming one of European football's elite sides.

The Lilywhites have challenged for the Premier League title in back-to-back campaigns, falling short on both occasions by finishing third in 2015-16 and second last time out.

Eriksen believes that Spurs fans have a lot to thank Mauricio Pochettino for, crediting the Argentinian manager with instilling a collective confidence and belief in his playing squad in recent years.

"A lot has happened in the last few years," he told Sky Sports News. "A lot of things have changed. Everything, really, both on and off the pitch. Everything has been put into what we all wanted at Spurs. Everybody wanted to become a top team and that is what we have tried to do. I think we are getting closer than ever before.

"He has given stability not only to me but to the whole club. That's the main thing for a player. You feel comfortable, you feel aware of everything around you and you don't think about anything other than football when you're on the pitch. All the players have long-term contracts. They feel safe being here. It's why you commit your future to a place like this.

"He gives his players a lot of confidence and he trusts to let them play. I have played a lot of games under the manager now. He knows what I'm good for and what I'm not good for but he trusts me completely. You feel that trust and it makes you want to do everything for him.

"We are young lads who want to develop and be even better in the future and play as many games as possible. Of course there is competition for places but it's different to other clubs where you have very experienced players coming in. It's a good young group and we all want the same thing."

Eriksen, brought to North London from Ajax four-and-a-half years ago, has four goals and three assists in 17 appearances this season.

Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Recomended from Sports Mole
