Result: Celtic beat Well to win Scottish League Cup

Celtic win the Scottish League Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory over Motherwell in Sunday's final at Hampden Park.

In a tight opening half, Well created their first opening 25 minutes in when Richard Tait rifled an effort over the bar after Dedryck Boyata failed to clear his lines from a cross.

Moussa Dembele then connected with a Mikael Lustig cross but his header lacked power, the defending champions struggling to break down an organised opposition backline.

However, Brendan Rodgers's charges took the lead in the 49th minute when James Forrest cut inside and curled the ball into the back of the net at the far post.

The Hoops then doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Scott Sinclair went down in the box under pressure from Cedric Kipre.

Although contact appeared to be minimal, referee Craig Thomson pointed to the spot and showed the Well centre-back a red card.

Dembele stepped up and duly converted from 12 yards out to put the Glasgow giants out of reach, with Steve Robinson's side unable to muster a response.

Celtic's 17th victory in their 32nd League Cup final means that Rodgers has become the first Bhoys manager to win four consecutive trophies since Jock Stein.