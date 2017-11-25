Live Commentary: Levante 0-2 Atletico

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Levante and Atletico Madrid from Valencia.
Levante have collected 15 points from their 12 league fixtures this season, with that total leaving them in 13th position in the table.
Atletico, meanwhile, are still unbeaten in the league this term, and will enter the match off the back of a goalless draw with Real Madrid last weekend.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates of the action.
18 - Atletico are unbeaten in their last 18 away games in La Liga (W10 D8), their best ever run in the competition. Union. pic.twitter.com/Vm5e983hS7— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 25, 2017
HISTORY 📊 We've played @LevanteUD 28 times with a balance of 15 wins, five draws and eight losses. #AúpaAtleti #LevanteAtleti pic.twitter.com/e4MuQySiMm— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 25, 2017
5 - Diego Simeone has taken charge of five La Liga games without a win at Ciutat de Valencia, at no ground has he managed more without a win (level with Camp Nou). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/OeemDKxGhh— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 25, 2017
👟🌱¡Primera toma de contacto con el césped del Ciutat de Valencia!— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 25, 2017
🔜 ¡Enseguida saltaremos a campo a jugar!#LevanteAtleti #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/2q9X0BGMYt
LEVANTE: Oier; Moore, Chema, Pier, Tono; Campana, Doukoure; Jason, Bardhi, Morales; Unal
ATLETICO: Oblak; Thomas, Savic, Godin, Luis; Saul, Gabi, Koke, Correa; Griezmann, Gameiro