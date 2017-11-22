Nov 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wanda Metropolitano
Attendance: 56,253
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
2-0
Roma
Griezmann (69'), Gameiro (85')
Luis (61')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Manolas (7'), Peres (63')
da Silva Peres (83')

Antoine Griezmann 'happy to have scored against Roma'

Griezmann 'happy to have scored'
© SilverHub
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann reveals that he is "happy to have scored" in his side's win over Roma on Wednesday night.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he is "happy to have scored" in his side's 2-0 win over Roma on Wednesday night.

Griezmann netted an overhead kick in the second half before setting up Kevin Gameiro as Atletico kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages.

The Frenchman's strike, which ended a goal drought dating back to September, sent Diego Simeone's side to six points in Group C, leaving them third but only two points behind Roma with one fixture remaining.

"I'm happy to have scored," Griezmann told Marca. "I'm happy for my teammates, that's how I help them.

"I try to give the best of myself, but we have to work and keep working. It was important to win and then we'll see. We're going to try until the end."

Chelsea qualified from the same group as Antonio Conte's side defeated Qarabag FK 4-0 in Baku.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Griezmann: "Man United is a possibility"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Diego Simeone, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Diego Simeone representatives contact Everton
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: Joining Manchester United "is a possibility"
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Roma to keep Champions League hopes alive
Griezmann 'happy to have scored'Courtois: 'No progress with contract'Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Mourinho 'eyes four new Man Utd signings'Diego Simeone offers support to Griezmann
Result: Atletico, Real play out goalless drawLive Commentary: Atletico 0-0 Real Madrid - as it happenedMother of Theo, Lucas reveals derby viewsSaul: 'Real Madrid helped me develop'Valverde dismisses Griezmann "rumours"
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1293032112130
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal126331912721
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Leganes12525911-217
9Real Betis125252125-417
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Levante123631415-115
13Celta Vigo124262319414
14Espanyol12345915-613
15Athletic Bilbao123361216-412
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo123271523-811
17EibarEibar123271125-1411
18Malaga12219925-167
19AlavesAlaves122010620-146
20Las PalmasLas Palmas122010830-226
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 