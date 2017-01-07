Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton 'consider Mark Uth move'

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are monitoring striker Mark Uth's form at Hoffenheim.

Xavi: 'China a big threat to Europe'

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi says that the Chinese Super League "has to be taken very seriously" as a threat to European football.

Kylian Mbappe refuses to rule out Paris Saint-Germain move

In-demand attacker Kylian Mbappe says that he is "very attached" to AC Monaco, but refuses to rule out a future move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Report: Ricardo Rodriguez wants Inter Milan move

A report claims that Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez wants to join Inter Milan in this month's transfer window.

Unai Emery: 'Paris Saint-Germain seeking new forward'

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery confirms that he wants to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'

A report claims that Valencia are interested in bringing experienced Juventus full-back Patrice Evra to the Mestalla this month.

Agent: 'Robert Lewandowski had Chinese Super League offer'

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's agent says that his client could have moved to the Chinese Super League this month.

Celtic assistant Chris Davies: 'Moussa Dembele worth more than £20m'

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies says that £20m is "well below" the club's valuation for in-demand striker Moussa Dembele.

Report: Manchester City want Holger Badstuber on loan

A report claims that Manchester City are preparing a loan move for Bayern Munich centre-back Holger Badstuber.

West Ham United 'want Barnet brothers Harry Taylor, Jack Taylor'

A report claims that West Ham United want to sign Barnet brothers Harry Taylor and Jack Taylor.

Ravel Morrison training with Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce confirms that Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison is training with the Championship club.

Gianfranco Zola confirms Birmingham City's Rene Krhin interest

Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola confirms that his club are interested in signing Granada midfielder Rene Krhin.

Sam Allardyce keen on Motherwell striker?

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly considering a £500,000 bid for Motherwell striker Louis Moult.

Report: Jonathan Calleri heading for Las Palmas

A report claims that Deportivo Maldonado striker Jonathan Calleri will leave West Ham United this month to join Spanish side Las Palmas on loan.

Bolton Wanderers extend James Henry loan deal

Bolton Wanderers reach an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep winger James Henry at the Macron Stadium until the end of the current campaign.

Report: Walter Mazzarri given January backing by Watford owners

A report claims that Watford chiefs are prepared to keep faith with manager Walter Mazzarri despite a poor run of form and will give him money to strengthen this month.

Bayer Leverkusen 'looking to sell striker Javier Hernandez'

Bayer Leverkusen have yet to receive any offers for striker Javier Hernandez, but they reportedly want to offload him next summer.

Tony Pulis confirms new contract offer for striker Saido Berahino

Tony Pulis confirms that West Bromwich Albion have offered Saido Berahino a new deal, which he has so far declined the chance to sign.

West Ham United knocked back in pursuit of Robert Snodgrass?

A report claims that Hull City have turned down West Ham United's £3m bid for midfielder Robert Snodgrass, as the Hammers' search for new attacking talents continues.

Jose Mourinho: 'Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin free to leave'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reiterates that he will not stand in the way of a January exit for out-of-favour duo Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin.

Cardiff City confirm signing of Greg Halford from Rotherham United

Cardiff City confirm the signing of utility player Greg Halford from fellow Championship club Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

Rafael Benitez: 'Aleksandar Mitrovic not for sale'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez snubs rumours linking Aleksandar Mitrovic with a departure from St James' Park by reiterating that he is not for sale.

Jose Mourinho: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger wants to remain at Manchester United'

Jose Mourinho insists that Bastian Schweinsteiger does not want to leave Manchester United, adding that he is "an option" for the Red Devils at present.

Report: Crystal Palace monitoring Rennes winger Paul-Georges Ntep

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Rennes winger Paul-Georges Ntep and are preparing a bid to nab him from under the noses of Wolfsburg, according to reports.

Jon Flanagan 'to stay on loan at Burnley despite reports of Liverpool return'

Jon Flanagan will reportedly see out his loan deal at Burnley, despite suggestions that he could make an early return to Liverpool.

Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin 'to undergo Everton medical today'

Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly due to have a medical later today ahead of a transfer from Manchester United to Everton.

Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella sent out on loan

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella joins Eredivisie strugglers Go Ahead Eagles on loan until the end of the season.

West Ham United 'end interest in Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe'

West Ham United reportedly end their pursuit of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe after being told that he is not for sale.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur turn attention to Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.

Everton join Manchester United in hunt for Kostas Manolas?

Everton reportedly join Manchester United in the chase for Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

Bristol City announce signing of Bailey Wright from Preston North End

Bristol City announce signing of Preston North End defender Bailey Wright on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Patrick Bamford 'too expensive' for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert rules out a move for Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford.

Manchester United offer Antoine Griezmann £220k a week?

Manchester United reportedly offer Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann a weekly wage of £220,000 in order to move to the Premier League.

Manchester United to wait until summer transfer window to buy players?

Manchester United will reportedly wait until the summer to bring in new players.

John Obi Mikel confirms Chelsea exit ahead of switch to Chinese Super League

John Obi Mikel announces that he is leaving Chelsea after 10 years to join Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA.