West Ham United have reportedly given up their pursuit of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe after being told that he is not for sale.

The Hammers are believed to be keen to recruit a forward player for the second half of the season after struggling for goals.

Slaven Bilic's side have netted just 23 times in 20 Premier League games, with Michail Antonio the club's current top scorer on eight.

Defoe has been in positive form for Sunderland, despite the club's lowly position in the table, as he has scored 11 goals so far this season.

The Black Cats rejected a reported £6m offer from West Ham recently, and it appears that the North-East outfit's resolve has forced Bilic to look elsewhere, according to Sky Sports News.

Defoe spent five years playing for the Hammers in the early stages of his career before moving to Tottenham Hotspur.