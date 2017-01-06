New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United 'end interest in Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe'

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
West Ham United reportedly end their pursuit of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe after being told that he is not for sale.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 14:03 UK

West Ham United have reportedly given up their pursuit of Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe after being told that he is not for sale.

The Hammers are believed to be keen to recruit a forward player for the second half of the season after struggling for goals.

Slaven Bilic's side have netted just 23 times in 20 Premier League games, with Michail Antonio the club's current top scorer on eight.

Defoe has been in positive form for Sunderland, despite the club's lowly position in the table, as he has scored 11 goals so far this season.

The Black Cats rejected a reported £6m offer from West Ham recently, and it appears that the North-East outfit's resolve has forced Bilic to look elsewhere, according to Sky Sports News.

Defoe spent five years playing for the Hammers in the early stages of his career before moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Michail Antonio, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham United 'end interest in Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe'
 Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United on August 4, 2016
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli has red card rescinded
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic to reject West Ham United's approach for Moussa Dembele?
Bilic praises West Ham target Scott HoganBilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'Cottee wants Defoe return to West HamWest Ham 'fail in £10m bid for Hogan'West Ham ask Sunderland to name Defoe price
PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Sunderland reject improved bid for Defoe?Sunderland 'reject £5m bid for Defoe'Leboeuf doubts Payet's France return
> West Ham United Homepage
More Sunderland News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham United 'end interest in Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe'
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham United ask Sunderland to name Jermain Defoe price
Rodwell: 'Sunderland will fight until end'Cottee wants Defoe return to West HamMannone confident of Sunderland survivalSunderland reject improved bid for Defoe?Sunderland 'reject £5m bid for Defoe'
Moyes: 'No changes to January plans'Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland spiritMoyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'Result: Defoe brace denies LiverpoolTeam News: Sturridge back for Liverpool
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version