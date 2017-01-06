In-demand attacker Kylian Mbappe says that he is "very attached" to AC Monaco, but refuses to rule out a future move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old only signed his first professional contract in March, but it is understood that a number of European clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, want to sign the France Under-19 international.

Manchester City were also linked with a £35m swoop for the attacker last summer, but Mbappe has suggested that he would favour a move to PSG if he were to depart Monaco.

"Even if things can happen quickly in football, I'm very attached to Monaco," he told Le Parisien. "It's the club I've grown up at and has given me the chance to play professionally. I hope to pay back the club's confidence, to be decisive and to win titles.

"What player doesn't dream of signing for PSG? But today, I'm at a team that's really going well and I have no intention of leaving Monaco to help PSG. PSG had contacted me but the project of Monaco suited me better.

"It allowed me to progress and to give me the best conditions on a sporting, education and human level. Now the politics at PSG have changed and the young players have more chance to play at the highest level."

Mbappe, who became Monaco's youngest-ever scorer last season, is contracted to his current club until 2019.