Manchester United will reportedly wait until the summer to bring in new players.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly hold off on dipping into the transfer market until the summer.

The Red Devils have been making the transfer gossip pages, but according to the Daily Mail, the club are putting potential deals on the back-burner until the season comes to an end.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is thought to be a target for the Premier League giants, but the report claims that United have eased their pursuit of the £38m deal.

Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin are expected to depart Old Trafford this month, with Everton rumoured to be keen to sign both players, but the latest reports suggest that Mourinho will not rush to replace them.

The North-West outfit currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, and three points outside the top four.