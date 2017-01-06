Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola has confirmed that his club are interested in signing Granada midfielder Rene Krhin in this month's transfer window.
Krhin, who is a 30-time Slovenian international, joined Granada from Inter Milan in 2015, signing a four-year contract with the La Liga side upon his arrival.
It is understood that the 26-year-old is now close to joining Birmingham in a £2m deal, however, with Zola revealing that the Championship outfit "have a big interest" in the defensive midfielder.
"He's a player we have a big interest in, a Slovenian international with good qualities for us. We'll see if it happens - he is a player who can add something to the team," the Birmingham Mail quotes Zola as saying.
Krhin has only made five La Liga appearances for struggling Granada this term.