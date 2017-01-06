Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola confirms that his club are interested in signing Granada midfielder Rene Krhin.

Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola has confirmed that his club are interested in signing Granada midfielder Rene Krhin in this month's transfer window.

Krhin, who is a 30-time Slovenian international, joined Granada from Inter Milan in 2015, signing a four-year contract with the La Liga side upon his arrival.

It is understood that the 26-year-old is now close to joining Birmingham in a £2m deal, however, with Zola revealing that the Championship outfit "have a big interest" in the defensive midfielder.

"He's a player we have a big interest in, a Slovenian international with good qualities for us. We'll see if it happens - he is a player who can add something to the team," the Birmingham Mail quotes Zola as saying.

Krhin has only made five La Liga appearances for struggling Granada this term.