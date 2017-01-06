New Transfer Talk header

Report: Tottenham Hotspur turn attention to Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi

Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) celebrates with Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I football match between Basel and Fiorentina at the St Jakob stadium in Basel on November 26
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping an eye on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.

The North London outfit are believed to be keen to recruit a new wide player this month, but they may face competition for Bernardeschi as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all thought to have registered an interest.

According to the London Evening Standard, Fiorentina are unlikely to sanction a transfer before the month is out, but they could be tempted at the end of the season if they receive offers of around £40m.

The report claims that the Serie A outfit have already opened talks with Bernardeschi's camp about a new contract, which could include a £70m release clause.

Federico Bernardeschi celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
