Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping an eye on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.

The North London outfit are believed to be keen to recruit a new wide player this month, but they may face competition for Bernardeschi as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all thought to have registered an interest.

According to the London Evening Standard, Fiorentina are unlikely to sanction a transfer before the month is out, but they could be tempted at the end of the season if they receive offers of around £40m.

The report claims that the Serie A outfit have already opened talks with Bernardeschi's camp about a new contract, which could include a £70m release clause.