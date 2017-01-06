Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping an eye on Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.
The North London outfit are believed to be keen to recruit a new wide player this month, but they may face competition for Bernardeschi as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all thought to have registered an interest.
According to the London Evening Standard, Fiorentina are unlikely to sanction a transfer before the month is out, but they could be tempted at the end of the season if they receive offers of around £40m.
The report claims that the Serie A outfit have already opened talks with Bernardeschi's camp about a new contract, which could include a £70m release clause.