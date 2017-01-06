Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in signing Rennes winger Paul-Georges Ntep, according to reports.
The 24-year-old France international is out of contract in the summer, and negotiations over a move to Wolfsburg have reportedly stalled.
As a result, the Evening Standard claims that the Eagles are monitoring the situation and preparing to launch a bid of their own, said to be in the region of £8m.
Ntep came through the Auxerre youth academy and spent two years in their first team between 2012 and 2014, before sealing a move to Rennes despite reported interest from Queens Park Rangers.