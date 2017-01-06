New Transfer Talk header

Everton join Manchester United in hunt for Kostas Manolas?

Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Everton reportedly join Manchester United in the chase for Roma defender Kostas Manolas.
Everton will reportedly battle Manchester United for the signature of Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

The 25-year-old, who has also been linked to Chelsea in the past, has been playing for the Serie A side since his 2014 move from Olympiacos.

According to Sky Italia, Ronald Koeman's Everton have made an approach to Roma about the availability of Manolas.

The Toffees could face competition from Jose Mourinho, though, as United have reportedly looked at Manolas as an option after their pursuit of Benfica's Victor Lindelof appeared to run cold.

Signing the defender could prove to be a slight risk for suitors as the Greece international has had four separate spells on the sidelines with injury this season.

The report claims that Roma value him at around £24m.

