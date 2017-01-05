Manchester United reportedly turn their attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas after failing to push through a deal for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided to target a January move for Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

It has been well-documented that United have been interested in signing Victor Lindelof from Benfica, but the projected transfer has lingered on and it appears that Mourinho will look elsewhere to strengthen his backline.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese is ready to reignite his interest in Manolas, who was allegedly on his shortlist during the summer.

However, it has been claimed that Roma are not keen on parting ways with the 25-year-old, who has recently started in victories over both Lazio and AC Milan.

Manolas has made a total of 103 starts in all competitions since signing for the Italian giants from Olympiacos in August 2014.