New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United turn attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas?

Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
© Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly turn their attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas after failing to push through a deal for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 15:09 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided to target a January move for Roma defender Kostas Manolas.

It has been well-documented that United have been interested in signing Victor Lindelof from Benfica, but the projected transfer has lingered on and it appears that Mourinho will look elsewhere to strengthen his backline.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese is ready to reignite his interest in Manolas, who was allegedly on his shortlist during the summer.

However, it has been claimed that Roma are not keen on parting ways with the 25-year-old, who has recently started in victories over both Lazio and AC Milan.

Manolas has made a total of 103 starts in all competitions since signing for the Italian giants from Olympiacos in August 2014.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'cool interest in Lindelof'
>
View our homepages for Kostas Manolas, Victor Lindelof, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
Manchester United to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson next week?
 Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Manchester United turn attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas?
 Sam Johnstone of Manchester United looks on during the FA Youth Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on April 20, 2011
Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan
Man Utd keen on Nottm Forest striker?De Gea 'does not want' another awardMourinho hails Man United supportersRivere: 'Nice cannot afford Depay'Herrera hails 'winner' Jose Mourinho
Carrick 'yet to be offered new deal'Ferdinand hints at Evra United returnMan United eye move for Diarra?Guardiola: 'We're nowhere near Man Utd level'Man United 'want Pepe next summer'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Roma News
Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Manchester United turn attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas?
 Fabio Borini of Sunderland in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on October 3, 2015 in Sunderland United Kingdom
Agent: 'Fabio Borini will remain at Sunderland'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Torino seeking replacement for on-loan keeper Joe Hart?
Report: Borini on radar of Roma, MilanLas Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Jack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'Roma 'want permanent Wojciech Szczesny deal'United, Chelsea face off for Roma defender?
Result: Higuain nets as Juventus beat RomaCesc Fabregas 'not on Roma radar'Report: Roma step up Fabregas pursuitResult: Roma beat Milan to keep pressure on JuventusFabregas set for January move to Roma?
> Roma Homepage
More Benfica News
Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Manchester United turn attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas?
 Raul Jimenez for Atletico Madrid on September 20, 2014
Liverpool eye move for Benfica striker Raul Jimenez?
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Report: Manchester United cool interest in Victor Lindelof
Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper?Man United 'drop Lindelof interest'Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'Larsson: 'Lindelof would thrive at United'Victor Lindelof signs Man United shirt
Agent confirms Victor Lindelof offerMourinho coy on Lindelof speculationBenfica boss hints at Lindelof exitMan Utd closing in on Lindelof dealIbrahimovic: 'Lindelof ready for big club'
> Benfica Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version