Unai Emery: 'Paris Saint-Germain seeking new forward'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery confirms that he wants to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.
Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has confirmed that he wants to bring a new centre-forward to the club before the end of the January transfer window.

Attackers Julian Draxler and Giovani Lo Celso have boosted the French side's squad this month, but PSG have still not directly replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left on a free transfer before the start of the season.

Emery has called the winter transfer market "difficult", but the former Sevilla manager is intent on improving his forward options before the end of the month.

"The January market is difficult. The best players are hard to recruit. We need a player capable of improving our performance. The club is working to analyse the profile of players who can improve the group we have," Emery told reporters.

"I am very happy with the players who are with us, but there can be more competition. I'm happy with the arrivals of Draxler and Lo Celso, but the club is watching to see what striker can arrive."

PSG are currently third in the Ligue 1 table - five points behind the league leaders Nice.

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Unai Emery: 'Paris Saint-Germain seeking new forward'
Unai Emery: 'Jese Rodriguez to leave Paris Saint-Germain on loan'
