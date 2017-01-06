Bayer Leverkusen have yet to receive any offers for striker Javier Hernandez, but they reportedly want to offload him next summer.

Bayer Leverkusen have no intention of extending Javier Hernandez's contract and are keen to offload him during the summer, according to a report.

The Mexico international is understood to be on the radar of a number of Premier League teams, including both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller claims that no offers have have yet been received for the 28-year-old, but The Guardian suggests that Hernandez will likely be on his way over the next six months.

With his contract due to expire in June 2018, the Bundesliga outfit are said to be desperate to cash in on the £25m-rated striker, who has scored just five times in 15 league games this term after making an impressive start.

Hernandez, currently with the Leverkusen squad in the United States, has not found the net for his club side since the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on October 1.