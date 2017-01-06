New Transfer Talk header

Bayer Leverkusen 'looking to sell striker Javier Hernandez'

Bayer Leverkusen have yet to receive any offers for striker Javier Hernandez, but they reportedly want to offload him next summer.
Bayer Leverkusen have no intention of extending Javier Hernandez's contract and are keen to offload him during the summer, according to a report.

The Mexico international is understood to be on the radar of a number of Premier League teams, including both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller claims that no offers have have yet been received for the 28-year-old, but The Guardian suggests that Hernandez will likely be on his way over the next six months.

With his contract due to expire in June 2018, the Bundesliga outfit are said to be desperate to cash in on the £25m-rated striker, who has scored just five times in 15 league games this term after making an impressive start.

Hernandez, currently with the Leverkusen squad in the United States, has not found the net for his club side since the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on October 1.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version