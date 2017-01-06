Sam Allardyce keen on Motherwell striker?

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly considering a £500,000 bid for Motherwell striker Louis Moult.

The 24-year-old has an impressive strike rate of 24 goals in 54 games for the Scottish Premiership outfit since his £125,000 move from Wrexham in 2015, including 11 in 18 league appearances this season.

According to talkSPORT, Palace are weighing up an offer of £500,000 for the forward in what would be Allardyce's first signing since he replaced Alan Pardew at Selhurst Park over Christmas.

Several Championship clubs have also been credited with an interest, including Cardiff City, Burton Albion, Derby County and Rotherham United.

Moult began his career at Stoke City, making his Premier League debut at the age of 18 before being shipped out to lower-league sides.