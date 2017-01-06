New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has been sent out on loan to Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Spaniard joins Hans de Koning's side as they look to battle relegation from the Dutch top flight, having picked up just 3 wins from 17 games so far this season.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is thought to rate Chirivella highly and thinks that a regular run in a first team is essential for his development.

The teenager, who moved to Anfield from Valencia in 2013, signed a new long-term deal last year keeping him at the club until 2020.

Chirivella - a regular for the Liverpool under-23s this season - has five first-team appearances under his belt, including one in the Premier League last May.

Pedro Chirivella for Liverpool FC during the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015
Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella sent out on loan
Pedro Chirivella for Liverpool FC during the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015
Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella sent out on loan
