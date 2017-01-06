Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has been sent out on loan to Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old Spaniard joins Hans de Koning's side as they look to battle relegation from the Dutch top flight, having picked up just 3 wins from 17 games so far this season.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is thought to rate Chirivella highly and thinks that a regular run in a first team is essential for his development.
The teenager, who moved to Anfield from Valencia in 2013, signed a new long-term deal last year keeping him at the club until 2020.
Chirivella - a regular for the Liverpool under-23s this season - has five first-team appearances under his belt, including one in the Premier League last May.