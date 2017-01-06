Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce confirms that Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison is training with the Championship club.

Morrison, who was widely regarded as one of the best youngsters in English football during his time at Manchester United, has not made a single appearance for Lazio this season.

The 23-year-old is under contract with his Italian side - the club he joined on a free in 2015 - until June 2019, although it is understood that he will be available for £600,000 in January.

Joyce worked with Morrison while the now Wigan boss was on the backroom staff at Man United and the 51-year-old has revealed that he will give the controversial midfielder the chance to impress this month.

"Ravel's obviously not played a lot of football recently," Joyce told the club's official website. "I know how much of a talent he is from my days at Manchester United.

"It's a unique opportunity for us really because we've got a chance to look at him and assess his fitness. We know he has talent but it's all about how quick we can get him up to the levels we need him to be at here.

"There were players like Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and the Keanes (Michael and Will) coming through at that time, and he was possibly the star player ability-wise, so it's one that's worth looking at for us so we can assess where he is at this stage of his career."

Morrison has previously spent time on loan at Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.