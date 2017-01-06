A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are monitoring striker Mark Uth's form at Hoffenheim.

Uth, 25, will be out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 campaign and it is understood that the striker will be available for £6m at the end of the current season.

The former German Under-20 international has netted six times in 11 appearances for his Bundesliga out this term, including five goals in the league.

According to The Mirror, Premier League duo Tottenham and Southampton are keeping tabs on Uth and could go head-to-head for the striker's signature next summer.

Uth, who started his professional career with FC Koln, netted 21 goals in 37 appearances for Dutch outfit Heerenveen before returning to German football in 2015.